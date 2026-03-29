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Celebrate America250 at the sixth annual Frazier Summer Beer Fest! Featuring over 250 specialty beers, food, live music, and Kentucky pride spilling over with each tasting.

ABOUT FRAZIER SUMMER BEER FEST

2026 Frazier Summer Beer Fest

Saturday, August 1, 2026

VIP Admission, 4–8 p.m.

General Admission, 5–8 p.m.

Frazier Kentucky History Museum

829 West Main Street

Louisville, KY 40202

TICKETS

· Early Bird, March 16–April 6 at 11:59 p.m.: $80 (VIP), $40 (GA)

· General Sale, Starts April 7: $90 (VIP), $50 (GA)

· Designated Driver Ticket: $10

DETAILS

This year’s beer fest will again take place in front of the museum, on Main Street between Eighth and Ninth Streets; and on the side of the museum, on Ninth Street between Main and Washington Streets. VIP ticketholders will get access to the museum, including: indoor bathrooms and air conditioning, vendors pouring exclusive VIP beers, three floors of museum exhibitions to explore, and the Frazier’s Gateway Garden, which extends from Main to Washington Streets on the east side of the building.

Traffic will be rerouted so the festival can occupy the whole block.

ON TAP

This year, in honor of America250, we will have about 250 specialty beers—many of which will be available exclusively to festivalgoers who purchased VIP Admission. On tap will be a wide variety of craft and specialty beers: over 80 local, regional, and out-of-state breweries will be represented. In addition to the selection of standard craft and specialty beers, festivalgoers will have access to a selection of NA beers, gluten-free/gluten-reduced beers, low-calorie IPAs, hard ciders, and spiked seltzers.

MUSIC

Old Lou’s Ragtime Band will play jazz, Dixieland, and swing numbers. The four-piece rock band the Bourbonauts will perform as well!

VIP TICKETS

A VIP Ticket gets you:

· Early access

· Indoor access to museum exhibitions

· Indoor bathrooms and air conditioning!

· Access to the Frazier’s Gateway Garden and exclusive additional beers

For more information call (502) 753-5663 or visit fraziermuseum.org/beer-fest