2026 Kentucky Southern College Reunion

We once again invite you to attend the biannual Kentucky Southern College All-College Reunion dinner on June 27, 2026 at the University Club on the University of Louisville campus. Doors will open at 3:00 p.m. to allow you to visit with your classmates and friends. The cash bar will be open from 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm and dinner will begin at 5:00 p.m. The ticket price this year is $50 each. Please click the registration button to the right to register.

Anyone who attended KSC for any length of time, who taught there, or who worked there is part of this family and we invite you to join us. As always, we are making a special effort to invite former faculty and administration members.

We request all reservations be submitted by June 10th.

For more information visit uoflalumni.org/2026-KSCReunion