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Put on your best glad rags, hop on your broomstick, and head to the Frazier Kentucky History Museum for the first ever Michter’s Spookeasy! This year’s Hotsy-Totsy is Halloween themed, featuring Michter’s tastings paired with novelty candy, fortune-telling, a haunted scavenger hunt, and so much more. Witches’ Magic Libations come with every ticket along with live music, ghost stories featuring real Kentucky folklore, and a best dressed contest judged by Caufield’s Novelty & Costumes. From zombie flappers to ghostly villains, this is the one Speakeasy you don’t want to miss, all thanks to our good friends at Michter’s. Live a little, come have a taste!

· Featured guests are Andrea Wilson, Dan McKee, and Joe Magliocco.

· Attire is 1920s and Halloween-themed OR cocktail attire (encourage, but not mandatory!).

· Admission is $59—and that includes Michter’s cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, live music, costume contest, Michter’s whiskey tastings, candy pairings, and more!

ABOUT THE EVENT

2026 Michter’s Spookeasy at the Frazier

Thursday, October 29

Frazier Kentucky History Museum

Doors Open: 6:50 p.m.

Event: 7–9:30 p.m.

Admission: $59 (includes Michter’s cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, live music, costume contest, Michter’s whiskey tastings and candy pairings, and more!)

For more information call (502) 753-5663 or visit fraziermuseum.org