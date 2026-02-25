2026 Night at the Frazier

× Expand Frazier Kentucky History Museum Flyer

Night at the Frazier returns May 15, 2026, as a star-spangled gala celebrating Red, White & Bluegrass in honor of America’s 250th anniversary! This signature annual event invites our community to gather for an unforgettable evening at the Frazier Kentucky History Museum to celebrate our state’s culture and heritage while supporting the museum’s mission to inspire, engage, and educate by connecting the past with the present to shape the future.

The evening brings together supporters, partners, and friends of the museum for a dynamic experience that reflects the spirit of Kentucky through thoughtfully curated food and cocktails, live entertainment, immersive gallery experiences, and opportunities to engage with the museum’s work in education, preservation, and cultural connection.

Attire is semi-formal. The theme is “Red, White, & Bluegrass”—so think stars and stripes, bold reds and blues, crisp whites, and a little sparkle for good measure!

VIP: 5:30 p.m.–Midnight

· Extended cocktail hour

· Plated dinner and open bar

· Live & silent auction

· Presentation of the Owsley Brown Frazier Award

· Mission moment in support of the museum

· Includes Party access

Party: 8 p.m.–Midnight

· Museum gallery access

· Bourbon tastings from distillers such as Dark Arts, Horse Soldier, and Larrikin; cocktails, and open bar

· Grazing style small plates

· Music and dancing with a live performance by V-Groove

· Silent auction and Bourbon pull

· Kentucky karaoke and themed activations

Secure your tickets at fraziermuseum.org/night-at-the-frazier!

For more information call (502) 753-5663 or visit fraziermuseum.org