× Expand 2026 Official Cincinnati St Patricks Day Bar Crawl By Bar Crawl LIVE 2026 Official Cincinnati St Patricks Day Bar Crawl By Bar Crawl LIVE

When:

Saturday, March 14, 2026

2pm-9pm

Where:

Cincinnati, OH

The Banks

Cincinnati's Best Bars and Nightclubs

Partnering Bars*:

Tin Roof

AC Upper Deck

The Park

Jefferson Social

Fishbowl

More Bars and Nightclubs TBA...

*This is NOT the Official Digital Bar List. The link to the Official Digital Bar List page will be sent to ticket holders via email the week of the crawl or sooner.

Ticket Perks:

Exclusive Bar Crawl LIVE Wristband.

Free access to top bars.

Upto 50% Off Drink Specials

Upto 20% Off Food Specials

Specialty Irish-themed drinks.

Pre-game, Halftime, and After Parties.

Photographers and videographers.

Costume contest for extra fun.

Live DJs at select venues.

Handy Digital Bar List for easy navigation.

Plus many more surprises!

Pro Tips:

1. Watch Your Email: Crucial event updates and the Digital Bar List link will be sent in a separate email from info@barcrawllive.com. Check your spam/junk so you don't miss it!

2. Follow the Digital Bar List: The Digital Bar List page shows registration locations, wristband pick-up times, bar hours, specials, and more.

3. Share the Official Ticket Link: Remind your friends to purchase official tickets by sending them the Bar Crawl LIVE ticket link.

4. Pick Up Wristbands On Time: You WILL NOT be able to check-in late. You need to pick up wristband(s) during the registration / check-in time at the registration / check-in bar which can be found on the Digital Bar List. No wristband, no entry.

5. Have a Friend Pick up your Wristband if Needed: Can't make the check-in or going to be late? Have a friend pick up your wristband for you by sending them a screenshot of your QR code found on your digital ticket so they can pick up your wristband for you.

6. Note Bar Hours: Each bar's participating hours can be found on the Digital Bar List. Free entry and specials apply only during these times.

7. Day-Of Check: We are constantly updating the Digital Bar List. Review the Digital Bar List the day of the crawl to stay up to date.

Important Policies:

No-Refund Policy: All sales are final. Can't make it? Contact us after the event for a credit on future crawls.

Event Changes: We might alter bar lineups or schedules, but the fun continues rain or shine.

Exclusive Event Wristbands: Entry is limited to BarCrawlLive.com wristband holders only. No external bands allowed.

Cancellation Guarantee: Full refunds issued if the event is canceled for any reason.

Entry Requirements: No wristband means no entry. Remember, this is a 21+ event.

Drink Responsibly: Enjoy the crawl, but plan for a safe trip home.

Price: General Admission: USD 20.00

Category: Community | Bars / Pubs | Bars

Date and Time: Saturday March 14, 2026 at 2:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Venue details: The Park, 161 East Freedom Way, Cincinnati, Ohio, 45202, United States