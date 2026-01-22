× Expand Bluegrass Greensource Register today!

2026 Sustainability Summit

Join us on April 14th for our 6th annual Sustainability Summit at the University of Kentucky Gatton Student Center. The Summit brings together community and business leaders seeking to move the sustainability needle and enact change in their own communities.

This year’s Summit will explore the following:

Stormwater Success Stories: Water Quality and Flood Resilience Improvements

Reducing the Environmental Impact of Data Centers and AI

Water & Eco Tourism: How Kentucky’s Water Resources can be a Beacon for Travelers and an Economic Boon

Please contact rachel.skinner@bggreensource.org for scholarship opportunities and information!

Continuing Education Credit will be available for Elected Officials.

For more information visit bggreensource.org/sustainability-summit/