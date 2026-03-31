× Expand 2027 Whiskey Row 5K 2027 Whiskey Row 5K

2027 Whiskey Row 5K

Let's get down and derby! The Louisville Triple Crown of Running® presented by the Courier Journal, is back in 2027 with three unforgettable events.

The Triple Crown kicks off with Whiskey Row 5K on March 6 and the Derby City 10K® on March 15, both finishing outside the iconic Louisville Slugger Field. The grand finale? The University of Louisville 10 Mile® on April 3, ending with an exclusive finish on the 50-yard line at L and N Federal Credit Union, where you'll celebrate your victory like a true champion.

Take on one event or the full trio of races to earn the exclusive Triple Crown of Running Finisher Medal. Don't worry, you won't get "colt" feet because you'll have the Derby City faithful to cheer you on at all three events. And when you come into each homestretch, you'll cross the finish line into post-race parties where you'll refuel with refreshments, entertainment, and more.

URLs:

Tickets: https://go.evvnt.com/3551360-0?pid=11713

Website: https://go.evvnt.com/3551360-2?pid=11713

Instagram: https://go.evvnt.com/3551360-3?pid=11713

Facebook: https://go.evvnt.com/3551360-4?pid=11713

Date and Time: On Saturday March 06, 2027 at 08:00 - 11:00

Venue details: Louisville, KY, 401 East Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky, 40202, United States

Category: Sports / Leisure | Running

Price:

5K: USD 39.00

For more information visit go.evvnt.com/3551360-2?pid=11713