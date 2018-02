20th Annual Garden Tour and Tea in Elizabethtown

The Garden Club of Elizabethtown 20th Annual Garden Tour and Tea consist of several local private gardens, with a variety of designs, coupled with an old-fashioned tea in the ballroom of the Brown Pusey House, 128 N Main St.

$10 includes admission to gardens, tea, miniature garden display and horticulture exhibit.

For more information call (270) 765-9255.