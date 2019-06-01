20th Annual L&N Day
20th Annual L&N Day
Held in the historic 1917 L&N Depot, the 20th Annual L&N Day is the perfect family event. Shop for railroad treasures, take tours of the Depot, watch CSX freight trains whiz by within feet of the platform. NEW this year, the Bluegrass Railroad Club interactive model train layout! For more information, contact Berea Tourism
Event is free! 9:00am-5:00pm
