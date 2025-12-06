× Expand Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve 20th Annual Nature of Christmas in Goshen

FREE/Donations encouraged.

The City of Goshen and Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve present this FREE community event to put you and your loved ones in the holiday spirit. Let’s have a jolly good time! Get in line early to visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus, who will be handing out goody bags to the first 200 children! Santa & Mrs. Claus (and their elves) arrive for photos and gift bag giveaways inside the Nature Center at 1:30 pm.

Event includes complimentary food and beverages: hot dogs, chili, s’mores by the fire, hot chocolate, popcorn, and delicious desserts. Complimentary face painting by Kid Canvas and Amy Parks, sponsored by Ken & Nancy Dahlgren and Chantel Treadway from RE/MAX. Includes gift booths full of gifts and stocking stuffers, silent auction items. Live music with NOHS Carolers and guitarist Brian Davino.

For more information call (502) 228-4362 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/