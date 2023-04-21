× Expand Wild Asparagus Nationally renown contra dance band, "Wild Asparagus" from New England will play at the 20th Hands Four Spring Dance in Berea, KY.

20th Hands Four Spring Dance, Berea

One of the most influential contra dance weekends in the Ohio Valley will celebrate its 20th anniversary with the national-wide renown New England based band "Wild Asparagus". Three days of sublime contra dance and music with twelve workshops Saturday at the rustic folk center in Old Town Berea.

For more information, please call 859.248.0690 or visit hands4-berea.com