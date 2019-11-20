× Expand Sara Drury 21 Days to Self-Love cover

21 Days to Self-Love Discussion and Signing

Sara Drury’s decade spent working as an entrepreneur in the beauty industry led her to discovering a missing link between inner beauty and outer beauty. To validate her theory, Drury began years of research that took her beauty expertise beneath the surface to help people bridge the gap from the inside out. With her first book, 21 Days to Self-Love, Drury works toward closing that gap by leading women through processes to unlock their inner magic and create the life of their dreams. The Kentucky-based Drury will sign and discuss the book November 20 at Spotz Gelato Lexington from 6 -7 p.m.

For more information visit saradrury.com