217 Boxes of Dr. Henry Anonymous at Transylvania University 

217 Boxes of Dr. Henry Anonymous, written and directed by Ain Gordon, highlights the accomplishments of John E. Fryer, a ’57 Transylvania graduate who helped remove homosexuality from the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders.

The play gets its name from when Gordon, a three-time Obie Award-winning playwright, combed through 217 boxes of Fryer’s personal notes, professional papers and childhood relics to create this theatrical tribute to the man who made one of the most significant contributions ever to the gay-rights movement. Calling himself Dr. Henry Anonymous, Fryer went before American Psychiatric Association in 1972 and said: “I am a psychiatrist, I am a homosexual.” Dr. Anonymous compelled psychiatry to declassify homosexuality as a mental disease, but who was Dr. Fryer?

Performance tickets are free and cash or check donations will be collected at the door to benefit the John Fryer Fund for Diversity and Inclusion.

