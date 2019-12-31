21c Lexington: Light Up The Night NYE

Say goodbye to 2019 in style with 21c Museum Hotel Lexington’s Light Up the Night: New Year’s Eve Party. It’s time to shine a light into the night and welcome and even brighter 2020. Setting the scene will be light-enriched experiences with kaleidoscope art installations, light shows and performances by local artists.

Party goers can shine on the dancefloor in the Main Gallery where there will be a live, local DJ or skip the limelight for something more intimate in the surrounding, glowing galleries or optional VIP areas for parties up to 10 or 20 with included bottle service.

With admission attendees gain access to a fully-stocked, open bar and light bites provided by Lockbox helmed by chef Cody Derosett, an expert at marrying southern soul with contemporary techniques.

$85 per person, $150* to $300* VIP packages

Guests can regain their strength the next morning with brunch at Lockbox and late checkout included in 21c Lexington’s New Year’s Eve booking package complete with two tickets to the evening’s festivities and a bottle of bubbly in your room. Book online* at 21cmuseumhotels.com/offers or by calling 1-888-831-7077.

For more information call (859) 899-6800 or visit 21cmuseumhotels.com/offers