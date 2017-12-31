21c NYE Party

Leave 2017 behind and step into the now. 21c Louisville’s Atrium Gallery will come alive for a night of music, dancing and cutting-edge contemporary art in celebration of the new year. Revel amidst our current exhibition, Pop Stars! Popular Culture and Contemporary Art, while enjoying entertainment by Craig Pfunder and Mark Palgy (VHS OR BETA/PIXELATED), Fela Booty and Suspend aerial acrobats.

Live it up with boozy push pops and bites by Proof on Main, a premium bar by Michter’s Whiskeys and champagne toasts by Laurent Perrier. Come dressed to impress in your pop star attire.

Admission to the party is $99 per person and includes two cocktails, champagne toast and bites. Must be 21+ years old to attend.

Party all night. Take the elevator to bed. Our 21c New Year’s Eve Package includes two tickets to the party and a 3pm late check out.

For more information call 502.217.6300 or visit 21cmuseumhotels.com