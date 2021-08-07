× Expand Berea Tourism A freight train whizzes by exhibitors and visitors during L&N Day in Berea KY

21st Annual L&N Day in Berea

Held in the historic 1917 L&N Depot, the 21st Annual L&N Day is the perfect family event. Shop for railroad treasures, take tours of the Depot, watch CSX freight trains whiz by within feet of the platform. NEW this year, the Bluegrass Railroad Club interactive model train layout! Event is free! 9:00am-5:00pm

For more information call (859) 986-2540 or visit visitberea.com