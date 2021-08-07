21st Annual L&N Day in Berea
Berea Tourism 3 Artist Circle Old Town, Berea, Kentucky 40403
Berea Tourism
A freight train whizzes by exhibitors and visitors during L&N Day in Berea KY
21st Annual L&N Day in Berea
Held in the historic 1917 L&N Depot, the 21st Annual L&N Day is the perfect family event. Shop for railroad treasures, take tours of the Depot, watch CSX freight trains whiz by within feet of the platform. NEW this year, the Bluegrass Railroad Club interactive model train layout! Event is free! 9:00am-5:00pm
For more information call (859) 986-2540 or visit visitberea.com