22nd Annual Barney’s Auto Fest 2022

to

The Cherry House 2419 S. Hwy. 53 , Kentucky 40031

Open car show. Door prizes, awards, first 150 registered receive Dash Plaque, cash give-a-way of $250.00 at Awards Ceremony (Vehicle must be present on grounds to win cash give-a-way). Registration is $20.00 at the gate (No Pre-Registration). Registration will close at 1:30 p.m. You must register in the gazebo by 1:30 p.m. and have your window sticker in place.

Free admission.

For more information, please call 502.548.8755 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/

Info

Kids & Family, Outdoor, Parties & Clubs
502.548.8755
