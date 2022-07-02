22nd Annual Barney’s Auto Fest 2022

× Expand Barney's Auto Fest Barney's Auto Fest

Open car show. Door prizes, awards, first 150 registered receive Dash Plaque, cash give-a-way of $250.00 at Awards Ceremony (Vehicle must be present on grounds to win cash give-a-way). Registration is $20.00 at the gate (No Pre-Registration). Registration will close at 1:30 p.m. You must register in the gazebo by 1:30 p.m. and have your window sticker in place.

Free admission.

For more information, please call 502.548.8755 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/