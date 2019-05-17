× Expand BG Area Convention and Visitors Bureau Soap Box Derby

22nd Annual BB&T All-American Soap Box Derby

The BB&T All-American Soap Box Derby is the largest double elimination race in the world. The cost to race is $45. Children and Youth 7 - 20 years old are eligible to race. The winners of this race will represent Bowling Green, KY in Akron, Ohio for the World Championship Soap Box Derby Race. The race will include four race divisions: Stock, Super Stock, Masters, and Super Kids.

For more information visit visitbgky.com