24th Annual Crescent Hill Garden Tour

to Google Calendar - 24th Annual Crescent Hill Garden Tour - 2018-06-02 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - 24th Annual Crescent Hill Garden Tour - 2018-06-02 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 24th Annual Crescent Hill Garden Tour - 2018-06-02 09:00:00 iCalendar - 24th Annual Crescent Hill Garden Tour - 2018-06-02 09:00:00

Peterson-Dumesnil House 301 S. Peterson Avenue, Louisville, Kentucky

24th Annual Crescent Hill Garden Tour

24th Annual Crescent Hill Garden Tour is Saturday, June 2, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

The Crescent Hill Garden Club will host its 24th annual Crescent Hill Garden Tour on Saturday, June 2. The tour will feature 10 of this iconic neighborhood’s unique and private gardens. Tour-goers will experience creative gardening in urban spaces, from organic gardens to butterfly gardens. The tour is a great way to spend a Saturday in beautiful surroundings while gaining design inspiration for your own outdoor space!

Funds from the tour are used to support garden and planting projects throughout the Crescent Hill area.

The tour starts at the Peterson-Dumesnil House located at 301 S. Peterson Ave., where tickets can be purchased for $15. You can also purchase tickets in advance at www.crescenthillgardentour.org/tickets.

For more information call 502-889-0086 or visit crescenthillgardentour.org 

Info
Peterson-Dumesnil House 301 S. Peterson Avenue, Louisville, Kentucky
Home & Garden
502-889-0086
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - 24th Annual Crescent Hill Garden Tour - 2018-06-02 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - 24th Annual Crescent Hill Garden Tour - 2018-06-02 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 24th Annual Crescent Hill Garden Tour - 2018-06-02 09:00:00 iCalendar - 24th Annual Crescent Hill Garden Tour - 2018-06-02 09:00:00

Tags

May 2018

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Thursday

May 17, 2018

Friday

May 18, 2018

Saturday

May 19, 2018

Sunday

May 20, 2018

Monday

May 21, 2018

Tuesday

May 22, 2018

Wednesday

May 23, 2018

Submit Yours