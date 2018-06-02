24th Annual Crescent Hill Garden Tour

24th Annual Crescent Hill Garden Tour is Saturday, June 2, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

The Crescent Hill Garden Club will host its 24th annual Crescent Hill Garden Tour on Saturday, June 2. The tour will feature 10 of this iconic neighborhood’s unique and private gardens. Tour-goers will experience creative gardening in urban spaces, from organic gardens to butterfly gardens. The tour is a great way to spend a Saturday in beautiful surroundings while gaining design inspiration for your own outdoor space!

Funds from the tour are used to support garden and planting projects throughout the Crescent Hill area.

The tour starts at the Peterson-Dumesnil House located at 301 S. Peterson Ave., where tickets can be purchased for $15. You can also purchase tickets in advance at www.crescenthillgardentour.org/tickets.

For more information call 502-889-0086 or visit crescenthillgardentour.org