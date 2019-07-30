× Expand Presentation Academy Attached photo of recipients, from left to right: Jennifer Klump-Kowalski ’96, Sister Maureen Coughlin, SCN, Erica Sutton, Denise Clayton, and Maria Scharfenberger ’82.

24th Annual Tower Awards

Presentation Academy will host the 24th Annual Tower Awards on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at the Kentucky International Convention Center, 221 South Fourth Street. The evening will begin with a cocktail reception at 6 p.m., followed by dinner and the awards ceremony at 7 p.m. This year’s recipients are Cathy Shannon, Kim Clements Evans, Jennifer Klump-Kowalski, Judge Denise Clayton, Dr. Erica Sutton, Maria Scharfenberger, and Sister Maureen Coughlin, SCN. Seats to the 2019 Tower Awards may be purchased for $125 each, or $1,250 per table of 10.

For more information and to purchase or sponsor seats, please call (502) 583-5935 or visit presentationacademy.org.