MTLEX exhibit and LEX250 website - 250 Lex Free DAY
250 Lex Free Day, June 28th 10am-4pm
250 Lex Free Day at Mary Todd Lincoln House
Lexington residents are invited to celebrate the city’s 250th anniversary at a special free day. Chat with a costumed Mary Lincoln presenter, take a self-guided tour, and sample Mrs. Lincoln’s famous vanilla almond cake. Last entry at 3 p.m. Recommended for ages 12-up.
For more information call 8592339999 or visit mtlhouse.org
Mary Todd Lincoln House 578 West Main Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507
