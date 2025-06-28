× Expand N/A MTLEX exhibit and LEX250 website - 250 Lex Free DAY 250 Lex Free Day, June 28th 10am-4pm

250 Lex Free Day at Mary Todd Lincoln House

Lexington residents are invited to celebrate the city’s 250th anniversary at a special free day. Chat with a costumed Mary Lincoln presenter, take a self-guided tour, and sample Mrs. Lincoln’s famous vanilla almond cake. Last entry at 3 p.m. Recommended for ages 12-up.

For more information call 8592339999 or visit mtlhouse.org