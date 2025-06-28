250 Lex Free Day at Mary Todd Lincoln House

Mary Todd Lincoln House 578 West Main Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507

Lexington residents are invited to celebrate the city’s 250th anniversary at a special free day. Chat with a costumed Mary Lincoln presenter, take a self-guided tour, and sample Mrs. Lincoln’s famous vanilla almond cake. Last entry at 3 p.m. Recommended for ages 12-up.

For more information call 8592339999 or visit mtlhouse.org

Info

History
8592339999
