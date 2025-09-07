250Lex: Concert for Lexington

to

Singletary Center for the Arts 126 Singletary Center , Lexington, Kentucky 40506-0241

250Lex: Concert for Lexington

250Lex: Concert for Lexington celebrates the city’s 250th anniversary with Lexington artists Ben Sollee, Joslyn & The Sweet Compression, Julia Perry, Central Kentucky Youth Orchestra, and a world premiere by Shawn E. Okpebholo.

The concert is free but registration is required. Registration opens July 1 at lexphil.org.

For more information call (859) 233.4226 or visit lexphil.org

Info

Singletary Center for the Arts 126 Singletary Center , Lexington, Kentucky 40506-0241
Concerts & Live Music
859.233.4226
to
Google Calendar - 250Lex: Concert for Lexington - 2025-09-07 19:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - 250Lex: Concert for Lexington - 2025-09-07 19:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - 250Lex: Concert for Lexington - 2025-09-07 19:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - 250Lex: Concert for Lexington - 2025-09-07 19:30:00 ical