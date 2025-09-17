250Lex: Equinox Jazz Fest
to
Kentucky Theater 214 East Main Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507
As Lexington’s 250th anniversary celebration continues, Origins Jazz Series is excited to present Equinox Jazz Fest, a five-day celebration honoring both the rich heritage of jazz and its boundless future.
Equinox Jazz Fest is set to take place September 17-21.
Shows will be primarily at The Kentucky Theatre, with select shows at nearby venues. Headline shows range from $25-$35, are pay-what-you-can for other shows, and packages can be purchased for $125. The schedule of live performances is listed below:
September 17
Brandon Meeks
The Melroy, 144 N Broadway
7 p.m.
September 18
Rose Colella with the Osland-Dailey Jazztet
The Kentucky Theatre, 214 E Main St.
7 p.m.
September 19
Origins All Star Big Band: A Tribute to the Narcotic Farm featuring Camille Thurman
The Kentucky Theatre, 214 E Main St.
7 p.m.
September 20
Tim Daisy & Chris Corsano
Location TBD
3:30 p.m.
NEA Jazz Master Kenny Garrett
The Kentucky Theatre, 214 E Main St.
6 p.m.
Nate Smith
The Kentucky Theatre, 214 E Main St.
8:30 p.m.
September 21
Keith McCutchen & the KSU Generations Jazz Ensemble
The Kentucky Theatre, 214 E Main St.
3 p.m.
Kandace Springs
The Kentucky Theatre, 214 E Main St.
6 p.m.
For more information call (859) 233.4226 or visit originsjazz.org/equinox-jazz-festival.