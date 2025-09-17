250Lex: Equinox Jazz Fest

to

Kentucky Theater 214 East Main Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507

250Lex: Equinox Jazz Fest

As Lexington’s 250th anniversary celebration continues, Origins Jazz Series is excited to present Equinox Jazz Fest, a five-day celebration honoring both the rich heritage of jazz and its boundless future.

Equinox Jazz Fest is set to take place September 17-21.

Shows will be primarily at The Kentucky Theatre, with select shows at nearby venues. Headline shows range from $25-$35, are pay-what-you-can for other shows, and packages can be purchased for $125. The schedule of live performances is listed below:

September 17

Brandon Meeks

The Melroy, 144 N Broadway

7 p.m.

September 18

Rose Colella with the Osland-Dailey Jazztet

The Kentucky Theatre, 214 E Main St.

7 p.m.

September 19

Origins All Star Big Band: A Tribute to the Narcotic Farm featuring Camille Thurman

The Kentucky Theatre, 214 E Main St.

7 p.m.

September 20

Tim Daisy & Chris Corsano

Location TBD 

3:30 p.m.

NEA Jazz Master Kenny Garrett

The Kentucky Theatre, 214 E Main St.

6 p.m.

Nate Smith

The Kentucky Theatre, 214 E Main St.

8:30 p.m.

September 21

Keith McCutchen & the KSU Generations Jazz Ensemble

The Kentucky Theatre, 214 E Main St.

3 p.m.

Kandace Springs

The Kentucky Theatre, 214 E Main St.

6 p.m.

For more information call (859) 233.4226 or visit  originsjazz.org/equinox-jazz-festival.

Info

Kentucky Theater 214 East Main Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507
Concerts & Live Music
to
Google Calendar - 250Lex: Equinox Jazz Fest - 2025-09-17 12:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - 250Lex: Equinox Jazz Fest - 2025-09-17 12:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - 250Lex: Equinox Jazz Fest - 2025-09-17 12:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - 250Lex: Equinox Jazz Fest - 2025-09-17 12:30:00 ical