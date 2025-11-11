× Expand Frank Leslie's Illustrated Newspaper Second Inaugural Ball

250Lex Mary Lincoln’s 207th Birthday!

You’re invited to a free special event to celebrate the Lexington’s 250th anniversary and Mary Lincoln’s 207th birthday! Activities at the event will be inspired by Mrs. Lincoln’s entertaining. Sample treats she served and enjoy a magic show like one performed in the White House. Last entry at 3:30p.m. Recommended for ages 12-up.

For more information call 8592339999 or visit mtlhouse.org