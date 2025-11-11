250Lex Mary Lincoln’s 207th Birthday!

Mary Todd Lincoln House 578 West Main Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507

You’re invited to a free special event to celebrate the Lexington’s 250th anniversary and Mary Lincoln’s 207th birthday! Activities at the event will be inspired by Mrs. Lincoln’s entertaining. Sample treats she served and enjoy a magic show like one performed in the White House. Last entry at 3:30p.m. Recommended for ages 12-up.

For more information call 8592339999 or visit mtlhouse.org

8592339999
