× Expand art by John Lackey Lexington Writers Walk

250Lex Writers Walk

The Lexington Writers Walk is a downtown walking tour, led by Tom Eblen, highlighting more than two centuries of the city’s literary giants on Kentucky Writers Day, Thursday April 24.

The tour is free and will begin at 6:30 pm in Gratz Park behind the Carnegie Center for Literacy and Learning.

Tom Eblen is a former Lexington Herald-Leader columnist and managing editor who now coordinates the Kentucky Writers Hall of Fame, a joint project of the Carnegie Center and the Kentucky Arts Council.

Eblen developed the walking tour in 2021 for the Carnegie Center and VisitLex, and wrote an illustrated self-guided tour booklet that has been available since then at the city’s Visitors Center in Courthouse Square. An audio version of the walking tour is planned for Summer 2025.

The Carnegie Center is a recipient of a 250LEX Community Grant, supporting several new and expanded literary programs.

Carnegie Center for Literacy & Learning

251 W Second St Lexington 40507

For more information about the tour, email Tom Eblen at tom@carnegiecenterlex.org

or call 859-254-4175 or visit carnegiecenterlex.org/event/250lex-writers-walk/