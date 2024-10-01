× Expand Lexington Brewing & Distilling Co. 25th Anniversary Town Branch Overproof Release

25th Anniversary Town Branch Overproof Release

Lexington Brewing & Distilling Co. on the Kentucky Bourbon Trail is celebrating its 25th Anniversary with a weeklong celebration. Tuesday October 1st experience the newest Kentucky Blended Whiskey on the Kentucky Bourbon Trail that is 90% Bourbon and 100% Kentucky! The Town Branch Overproof 4 Barrel at 104 Proof. One of the best rated and priced bottles at this year's Kentucky Bourbon Festival.

Free to join and everyone that enters will get two sample tokens to sip on our Town Branch Overproof and our allocated 7 Year Kentucky Single Malt Whiskey named Best American Single Malt by the World Whiskey Awards. We will have complimentary appetizers along with signature cocktails and draft beer for purchase in our taproom on 401 Cross St.

Look out for all our events that week including

Wednesday 10/2 Pumpkin Fest Charity Happy Hour with a sample token for our new Kentucky Bourbon Barrel Pumpkin Ale, featuring our signature Pumpkin Spice Old Fashioned, Pumpkins for charity provided by Evans Orchard and all donations to United Way. 4pm-7pm

Thursday 10/3 Liars & Lamb 5 Year Aged Kentucky Raspberry Brown Ale Release with a sample token! 4pm-7pm. After party at the Jockey Bar.

Friday 10/4 Town Branch Anniversary Single Barrel Selection. We are releasing our oldest single barrel ever available at our visitor center. Aged for 9 Years & 3 Months with a 129.0 Proof! Be the first to experience this epic single barrel pick. 4pm-7pm

Saturday 10/5 Come to the only Brewery & Distillery on the Kentucky Bourbon Trail for the amazing annual Ragnar Bourbon Chase Finish Line party with music, food trucks, bourbon and barrel aged beers! 11am-8pm.

Cheers to 25 years of brewing & distilling in Lexington!

For more information call 859-255-2337 or visit lexingtonbrewingco.com