25th Annual 18th Century Market Fair

to

Pritchard Community Center 404 South Mulberry Street, Elizabethtown, Kentucky 42701

2-day event (Feb. 4, 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. and Feb. 5, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.) hosted by Bucksnort Longhunters. All things 18th century (for re-enactors and general public): muzzleloading rifles, knives, leather gods, household items, period clothing, iron ware, misc. goods of the Kentucky Frontier period.

Concessions on site.

For more information call (270) 272-2470  

Info

Festivals & Fairs, History, Kids & Family
