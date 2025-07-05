× Expand Rods & Quads Custom Car Club 25th Annual Barney’s Auto Fest

Join Barney Barnett for this Open Car Show at The Maples Park in Crestwood. Cars, trucks and motorcycles welcome with no pre-registration required. Registration closes at 1:30 p.m. day of show and all entries must have their window sticker in places. Door prizes and awards, first 150 registered receive Dash Plaque. Cash Give-A-Way of $250 at Awards Ceremony. This is an annual event for Rods & Quads Custom Car Club.

For more information call (502) 241-7088 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/