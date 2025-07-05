25th Annual Barney’s Auto Fest

Maples Park, Crestwood 6826 W. State Hwy 22 , Crestwood, Kentucky 40017

Join Barney Barnett for this Open Car Show at The Maples Park in Crestwood. Cars, trucks and motorcycles welcome with no pre-registration required. Registration closes at 1:30 p.m. day of show and all entries must have their window sticker in places. Door prizes and awards, first 150 registered receive Dash Plaque. Cash Give-A-Way of $250 at Awards Ceremony. This is an annual event for Rods & Quads Custom Car Club.

For more information call (502) 241-7088 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/

Kids & Family, Outdoor
