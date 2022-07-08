25th Annual Bass Tournament - Green River Lake Dam

× Expand Sam Marple 25th Annual Bass Tournament

Get your fishing gear ready and head on down to Green River Lake for the 25th Annual Bass Tournament presented by Taylor County High School Football, Hatcher Auto, and Green Thumb.

The tournament begins at 6:30 pm and will end at 1:00 am with a meal. Drinks and snacks will be provided before the tournament.1st place prize is $1,000.00! The first 5 places will all receive cash money.

For more information on how to be part of this bass tournament, contact Rod Turpin at 270-789-7596.