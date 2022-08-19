The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee at The Spotlight Playhouse

× Expand Performed under license from MTI (Music Theater International) The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee

Aug 19, 20 - 8:00 pm

Aug 21 - 2:00 pm

Performed by the Bluegrass Players (Adult Acting Troupe)

Winner of the Tony and the Drama Desk Awards for Best Book, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee has charmed audiences across the country with its effortless wit and humor. Featuring a fast-paced, wildly funny and touching book by Rachel Sheinkin and a truly fresh and vibrant score by William Finn, this bee is one unforgettable experience.

An eclectic group of six mid-pubescents vie for the spelling championship of a lifetime. While candidly disclosing hilarious and touching stories from their home lives, the tweens spell their way through a series of (potentially made-up) words, hoping never to hear the soul-crushing, pout-inducing, life un-affirming "ding" of the bell that signals a spelling mistake. Six spellers enter; one speller leaves! At least the losers get a juice box.

Directed by Sarah Jeck

Tickets - https://www.ticketsource.us/spotlightactingschool/the-25th-annual-putnam-county-spelling-bee/e-zdvrko

For more information, please call 859.756.0011 or visit thespotlightplayhouse.com