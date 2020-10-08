TELEVISED AND VIRTUAL ------25th Annual Tower Awards

× Expand n/a Tower Awards logo_v2i 25th Annual Tower Awards

Presentation Academy will celebrate the 25th annual Tower Awards for Women Leaders, an event honoring Louisville women leaders in their fields, on Thursday, October 8th from 9:00am-10:00am on WHAS-11’s Great Day LIVE morning show. The celebration will feature acceptance speeches from the award recipients, and remarks from special guest and distinguished journalist Monica Pearson. The program will air again on Presentation’s Facebook page on October 8th at 7:00pm and include the announcement of Tower Treasure raffle winners. All proceeds from the Tower Awards benefit Presentation’s tuition assistance program.

For more information, call (502) 583-5935, Ext. 108 or email kbeck@presentationacademy.org.