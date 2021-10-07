× Expand Presentation Academy 2021 Tower Awards for Women Leaders

Tower Awards for Women Leaders

Presentation Academy will celebrate the 26th annual Tower Awards for Women Leaders on Thursday, October 7th from 1:00pm-2:00pm on WHAS11-TV Great Day LIVE. The event will feature special guest and distinguished journalist Monica Pearson and acceptance speeches from the award recipients who are leaders in their fields. The celebration will continue on Presentation’s Facebook page on October 7th at 7:00pm and include the announcement of Tower Treasure raffle winners. All proceeds from the Tower Awards benefit Presentation’s tuition assistance program.

For more information, call (502) 583-5935, Ext. 108, email kbeck@presentationacademy.org, or visit https://www.presentationacademy.org/tower-awards-for-women-leaders.html.