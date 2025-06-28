28th Annual Ashland Lawn Party
Ashland, the Henry Clay Estate 120 Sycamore Road, Lexington, Kentucky 40502
Lexington’s most anticipated summer soirée is back—and bigger than ever! Join us for Ashland’s Lawn Party, the signature fundraiser for the estate. It’s an unforgettable evening under the stars with exquisite local fare, spirited live and silent auctions, and the best company in town.
Presented By:
Alltech
Milly Ann & John Stewart Charitable Fund at BGCF
Russell Capital Management
For more information call 8592668581 or visit e.givesmart.com/events/I6J/