28th Annual Ashland Lawn Party

× Expand Ashland Ashland Lawn Party 2025

Ashland Lawn Party

Lexington’s most anticipated summer soirée is back—and bigger than ever! Join us for Ashland’s Lawn Party, the signature fundraiser for the estate. It’s an unforgettable evening under the stars with exquisite local fare, spirited live and silent auctions, and the best company in town.

Click the website link below to purchase your ticket today!

Presented By:

Alltech

Milly Ann & John Stewart Charitable Fund at BGCF

Russell Capital Management

For more information call 8592668581 or visit e.givesmart.com/events/I6J/