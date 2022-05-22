× Expand Visit Ashland, KY AKY Burger Week

2nd Annual AKY Burger Week in Ashland

AKY Burger Week features new and unique $6 burgers from your favorite local restaurants all week long in a battle to win Burger of the Year!

No passes, tickets or coupons are required for this delicious event. Simply visit a participating restaurant, order from their burger week menu, and get your passport stamped! Official passports will be available at participating restaurants (limited supply) or available to print on the burger week website. Vote for your favorite burgers throughout the week and share your experience on social media for a chance to win burger week swag and a grand prize giveaway!

Save the date and makes plans to get your buns downtown!

For more information call 6063291007 or visit akyburgerweek.com