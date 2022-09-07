2nd Annual AmpedUP Brew Fest at Beaver Dam

The 2nd Annual AmpedUP Brew Fest will take place on Saturday, September 17 at Beaver Dam Amphitheater. The event is limited to guests age 21 & over and will feature a concert with THEM DIRTY ROSES, Galactic Foghorn, and Troy Miller. Fresh food offerings hot off the grill, concessions, as well a wide variety of tasty craft beers from numerous regional breweries will also be available. The event will take place from 4 pm until 9 pm.

VIP Tickets are $55 and include early entry at 4 pm, commemorative VIP event credentials, an official event T-shirt, and 20 beer tickets. VIP tickets are limited to 200 and are expected to sell out fast.

GA tickets are $35 and include access at 5 pm, commemorative event credentials, and 20 beer tickets. GA tickets are also limited.

For more information call 270.298.0036 or visit beaverdamtourism.org/