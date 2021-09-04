2nd Annual The Farm Classic Archery Shoot
to
The Sporting Club at the Farm 4939 River Road, New Albany, Indiana 47150
2nd Annual The Farm Classic Archery Shoot
2nd Annual The Farm Classic Archery Shoot
!!2nd Annual Farm Classic!!
Come out to The Sporting Club at the Farm and take aim at our 3D target course tournament. This 3D archery course is a slight hike, but perfect for youth and adult shooters. We will have multiple raffles for prizes - every registration gets one raffle ticket...extra tickets are available for purchase. To spice things up even more this go-round - we're giving away an ANNUAL MEMBERSHIP on the specialty distance shot (and no we won't tell you more than that)!!!
ENTRY FEE
$20 Adults
$10 - Youth (15yr and under)
**ONSITE REGISTRATION ONLY**
SHOOT FORMAT CLASSES:
Hunter moveable - 50 yd max
Hunter fixed - 50 yd max
Women's hunter - 35 yard max
Youth hunter - 35 yard max
Traditional - 20 yd max
All known distances
For more information call (502) 303-2299 or visit eventvesta.com/events/7866