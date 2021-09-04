× Expand 2nd Annual The Farm Classic Archery Shoot 2nd Annual The Farm Classic Archery Shoot

!!2nd Annual Farm Classic!!

Come out to The Sporting Club at the Farm and take aim at our 3D target course tournament. This 3D archery course is a slight hike, but perfect for youth and adult shooters. We will have multiple raffles for prizes - every registration gets one raffle ticket...extra tickets are available for purchase. To spice things up even more this go-round - we're giving away an ANNUAL MEMBERSHIP on the specialty distance shot (and no we won't tell you more than that)!!!

ENTRY FEE

$20 Adults

$10 - Youth (15yr and under)

**ONSITE REGISTRATION ONLY**

SHOOT FORMAT CLASSES:

Hunter moveable - 50 yd max

Hunter fixed - 50 yd max

Women's hunter - 35 yard max

Youth hunter - 35 yard max

Traditional - 20 yd max

All known distances

For more information call (502) 303-2299 or visit eventvesta.com/events/7866