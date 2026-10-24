2nd Annual 24-Hour Warhammer Fantasy Charity Marathon

A Frankfort gamer marks 10 years of charity marathons: from Saturday, Nov 7 at 12:00 AM ET through Sunday, Nov 8 at 12:00 AM ET, the Swan Attack team will run 24 straight hours of Warhammer Fantasy Roleplay (4th edition), live on stream, raising money for Extra Life, benefiting Norton Children's Hospital. Goal: $2,000. Viewers can donate $5-$30 to influence the game live -- force rerolls, trigger GM intrusions, summon random encounters, name an NPC for the whole marathon. Every $250 raised unlocks a milestone, up to a $2,000 grand finale. Free to watch; donations encouraged.

Donate: https://dd.extra-life.org/teams/75073 -- Watch live: https://www.twitch.tv/hackergiml3