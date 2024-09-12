2nd Annual Age Smart Fest
Medical Transformation Center 13111 Eastpoint Park Blvd, Louisville, Kentucky 40223
Medical Transformation Center
Experience the future of optimal aging with advances from Integrative, Regenerative and Cellular Medicine. Explore a variety of vendor booths, talk to health specialists, demo regenerative devices, and enjoy tasty treats, music, free give aways and more.
For more information call 502-443-9962 or visit medicaltransformationcenter.com
Education & Learning, Food & Drink, Health & Wellness