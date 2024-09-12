2nd Annual Age Smart Fest

Medical Transformation Center 13111 Eastpoint Park Blvd, Louisville, Kentucky 40223

Experience the future of optimal aging with advances from Integrative, Regenerative and Cellular Medicine. Explore a variety of vendor booths, talk to health specialists, demo regenerative devices, and enjoy tasty treats, music, free give aways and more.

For more information call 502-443-9962 or visit medicaltransformationcenter.com

Education & Learning, Food & Drink, Health & Wellness
502-443-9962
