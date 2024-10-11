× Expand State Farm Insurance 2nd Annual BBQ Smoke Off

$10 per person.

Get ready to smoke! Our Smoke Off is back for round two! Jennifer Jacobs of State Farm is thrilled to host the 2nd annual Smoke Off so mark your calendars for the sizzling showdown on October 11th. Last year’s event was a mouthwatering success, and this year’s event will be even bigger, better, and smokier! Whether you’re a seasoned pitmaster or a backyard BBQ enthusiast, this is your chance to showcase your skills and compete for the title of Smoke Off champion along with many other categories.

For more information call (502) 384-4518 or visit http://touroldham.com/calendar/