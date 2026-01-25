2nd Annual Easter Market & Egg Hunt!

to

St. Athanasius Church 5915 Outer Loop , Louisville, Kentucky 40219

Easter Market & Egg Hunt

St. Athanasius Catholic Church cordially invites you to our 2nd Annual Easter Market & Egg Hunt!

Over 50 talented artisans, artists & crafters & food trucks from around the region!

FREE ADMISSION!

For Children 1-5,

Egg hunt will start at 1:00 PM

Children 6-10 will begin at 2:00 PM. Each child should bring one non-perishable item for each Easter Egg Hunt participant. These will be donated to St. Athanasius' food pantry.

For more information call 502-641-1920 or visit artsparkproductions.com

Info

St. Athanasius Church 5915 Outer Loop , Louisville, Kentucky 40219
Crafts, Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family
502-641-1920
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - 2nd Annual Easter Market & Egg Hunt! - 2026-03-14 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - 2nd Annual Easter Market & Egg Hunt! - 2026-03-14 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - 2nd Annual Easter Market & Egg Hunt! - 2026-03-14 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - 2nd Annual Easter Market & Egg Hunt! - 2026-03-14 10:00:00 ical