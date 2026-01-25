2nd Annual Easter Market & Egg Hunt!
to
St. Athanasius Church 5915 Outer Loop , Louisville, Kentucky 40219
Art Spark Productions
Flyer
Easter Market & Egg Hunt
St. Athanasius Catholic Church cordially invites you to our 2nd Annual Easter Market & Egg Hunt!
Over 50 talented artisans, artists & crafters & food trucks from around the region!
FREE ADMISSION!
For Children 1-5,
Egg hunt will start at 1:00 PM
Children 6-10 will begin at 2:00 PM. Each child should bring one non-perishable item for each Easter Egg Hunt participant. These will be donated to St. Athanasius' food pantry.
For more information call 502-641-1920 or visit artsparkproductions.com