× Expand Art Spark Productions Flyer

Easter Market & Egg Hunt

St. Athanasius Catholic Church cordially invites you to our 2nd Annual Easter Market & Egg Hunt!

Over 50 talented artisans, artists & crafters & food trucks from around the region!

FREE ADMISSION!

For Children 1-5,

Egg hunt will start at 1:00 PM

Children 6-10 will begin at 2:00 PM. Each child should bring one non-perishable item for each Easter Egg Hunt participant. These will be donated to St. Athanasius' food pantry.

For more information call 502-641-1920 or visit artsparkproductions.com