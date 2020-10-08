× Expand Habitat of Madison and Clark Counties _

2nd Annual Habitat for Humanity Golf Shamble

Join us at Gibson Bay Golf Course in Richmond, Kentucky for the 2nd Annual Habitat for Humanity Golf Shamble. While you are enjoying yourself on the course, you will be

helping local families in need of a hand up find the strength and stability that comes with homeownership!

This event will take place on October 8 and will include flexible tee times. You will be given the opportunity to give your preference of a morning or afternoon tee time upon registration.

You can find more event details and registration information on our website.

For more information call 859-625-9208 or visit hfhmcc.org/golf/