2nd Annual Habitat for Humanity Golf Shamble

to

Lake Reba Recreational Complex Gibson Bay Drive, Richmond, Kentucky 40475

Join us at Gibson Bay Golf Course in Richmond, Kentucky for the 2nd Annual Habitat for Humanity Golf Shamble. While you are enjoying yourself on the course, you will be

helping local families in need of a hand up find the strength and stability that comes with homeownership!

This event will take place on October 8 and will include flexible tee times. You will be given the opportunity to give your preference of a morning or afternoon tee time upon registration.

You can find more event details and registration information on our website.

For more information call 859-625-9208 or visit hfhmcc.org/golf/

Info

Charity & Fundraisers, Leisure & Recreation, Outdoor
859-625-9208
