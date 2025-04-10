× Expand Madisonville Noon Kiwanis Club 2025 Sip 'n Stroll Graphic

2nd Annual Madisonville Noon Kiwanis Club SIP 'N STROLL

Join us for the 2nd Annual Madisonville Noon Kiwanis Club SIP ‘N STROLL event on Thursday, April 10, 2025. Begin at 5pm at Tradewater Brewing on Arch Street and STROLL to locally owned downtown locations - The Crowded House, Green's Steakhouse, and Gather at the Mark - to SIP specially crafted drinks and enjoy unique appetizers created just for the event. Stroll back to Tradewater Brewing for a specially crafted dessert using their locally crafted brews.

This is a fundraising event for the Madisonville Noon Kiwanis Club. All proceeds remain local to help support our mission of providing opportunities and resources to the youth in our community.

Tickets are $80 per person and can be purchased at the Chamber of Commerce, Hopkins County Tourism Office, First United Bank (main office), or by contacting us by Facebook Messenger

For more information visit visitmadisonvilleky.com