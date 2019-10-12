2nd Annual Pikeville Pride

Downtown Pikeville 831 Hambley Blvd, Pikeville, Kentucky 41501

2nd Annual Pikeville Pride

We made history last year by hosting the FIRST public Pride event in Pikeville, Kentucky and we're back for round two! Join us October 12th for the 2nd Annual Pikeville Pride--a day full of inclusion, affirmation, and lots of rainbows!

Live music, drag entertainment, vendors, dancing, face painting, free hugs, free food, and so much more!

For more information call (606) 639-9287.

Downtown Pikeville 831 Hambley Blvd, Pikeville, Kentucky 41501
Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family
