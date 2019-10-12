× Expand Pikeville Pride Pikeville Pride 2019 in text surrounded by white with a rainbow background. Surrounding the "Pikeville Pride 2019" text reads "Live Music", "Drag Show", "Free Food", "Pikeville City Park", and "October 12//12-5".

2nd Annual Pikeville Pride

We made history last year by hosting the FIRST public Pride event in Pikeville, Kentucky and we're back for round two! Join us October 12th for the 2nd Annual Pikeville Pride--a day full of inclusion, affirmation, and lots of rainbows!

Live music, drag entertainment, vendors, dancing, face painting, free hugs, free food, and so much more!

For more information call (606) 639-9287.