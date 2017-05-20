2nd Annual Siege of Logan's Station

Logan's Fort Park Martin Luther King St, Stanford, Kentucky 40484

2nd Annual Siege of Logan's Station

Step back in time as we commemorate the 240th anniversary of the Siege of 1777 at Logan's Fort. The Fort will serve as a backdrop for 2 reenactments of the siege, living history demonstrations, a frontier era merchant's village, as well as, settler and Native American encampments. There will also be food vendors, children's activities, have rides and horse & wagon rides. Admission on Saturday & Sunday is $5; children 12 & under are free.

For more information call 606-365-4547 or Facebook: 2nd Annual Siege of Logan's Station

606-365-4547

