2nd Annual Siege of Logan's Station

Step back in time as we commemorate the 240th anniversary of the Siege of 1777 at Logan's Fort. The Fort will serve as a backdrop for 2 reenactments of the siege, living history demonstrations, a frontier era merchant's village, as well as, settler and Native American encampments. There will also be food vendors, children's activities, have rides and horse & wagon rides. Admission on Saturday & Sunday is $5; children 12 & under are free.

For more information call 606-365-4547 or Facebook: 2nd Annual Siege of Logan's Station