2nd Tuesday Tea at White Hall Historic Site
Step back in time as you experience a Low Tea and a tour inside the historic mansion. Tea is served at 1:00 pm the second Tuesday of each month. Enjoy delectable refreshments with friends while learning a bit about the history and etiquette of the Victorian era.
Reservations are required. Reservation must be made by the Friday before the tea. $25 per person.
For more information or to make reservations call (859) 623-9178.
Info
White Hall Historic Site 500 White Hall Shrine Road, Richmond, Kentucky 40475 View Map