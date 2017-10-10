2nd Tuesday Tea at White Hall Historic Site

Step back in time as you experience a Low Tea and a tour inside the historic mansion. Tea is served at 1:00 pm the second Tuesday of each month. Enjoy delectable refreshments with friends while learning a bit about the history and etiquette of the Victorian era.

Reservations are required. Reservation must be made by the Friday before the tea. $25 per person.

For more information or to make reservations call (859) 623-9178.