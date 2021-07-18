3 Doors Down at Corbin Arena

3 Doors Down is celebrating the 20th Anniversary of their debut album "The Better Life" this summer by hitting major markets in amphitheaters across the US for The Better Life 20th Anniversary Tour. "Kryptonite," which launched their career, has become a juggernaut hit across the globe that generations now sing. 2020 marked the 20th Anniversary of their debut, and for the first time ever, the band will play The Better Life in its entirety, front to back, along with the rest of their hits on The Better Life 20th Anniversary Tour.

Special guests Seether.

For more information call (606) 258-2020 visit thecorbinarena.com