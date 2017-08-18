3-2-1-Countdown 'til Eclipse Geocaching

This is a low-key meet-n-greet: no formal activities. When a town of 50,000 hosts what might be 50,000+ visitors from around the globe for an out-of-this-world solar eclipse show, there's bound to be some geocachers among the masses.

08/18/2017 3-2-1-Countdown 'til Eclipse https://coord.info/GC75PA8

08/19/2017 International Geocaching Day 2017 - Pork Out! https://coord.info/GC75W6X

08/21/2017 Greatest Totality on Earth ! https://coord.info/GC70ZDA

Socialize and sign the log. Why not make a new friend or two and grab a few smileys together? There are several caches in the park. Lots of caches in Hopkinsville and surrounding communities.

Additional parking areas nearby are noted (besides limited parking at the Visitor Center). Parking may be your biggest challenge while in town this week/weekend. Hopkinsville has a small transit system which hopefully will be increased for all the festivities around town. Our motto should be “be flexible – be safe – have fun.” Wear a hat and carry drinking water. It can get hot in the month of August.

For more information visit http://geocaching.com