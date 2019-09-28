30th Annual Bowling Green International Festival

Circus Square Park 601 State Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101

30th Annual Bowling Green International Festival

A celebration of diversity for the entire family. The festival is a traditional celebration that honors the heritage and diversity among our Bowling Green residents through music, dance, demonstrations, authentic foreign foods, edu-tainment activities, cultural displays and an international bazaar.

For more information call (270) 779-3830 or visit bginternationalfest.com

Circus Square Park 601 State Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101
Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family
