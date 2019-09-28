30th Annual Bowling Green International Festival
Circus Square Park 601 State Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101
BG International Festival
Performers on stage at last years international festival
A celebration of diversity for the entire family. The festival is a traditional celebration that honors the heritage and diversity among our Bowling Green residents through music, dance, demonstrations, authentic foreign foods, edu-tainment activities, cultural displays and an international bazaar.
For more information call (270) 779-3830 or visit bginternationalfest.com