× Expand BG International Festival Performers on stage at last years international festival

30th Annual Bowling Green International Festival

A celebration of diversity for the entire family. The festival is a traditional celebration that honors the heritage and diversity among our Bowling Green residents through music, dance, demonstrations, authentic foreign foods, edu-tainment activities, cultural displays and an international bazaar.

For more information call (270) 779-3830 or visit bginternationalfest.com