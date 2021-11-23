33rd Annual Ashland Christmas Parade

to

Downtown Ashland 1441 Winchester Avenue, Ashland, Kentucky 41101

33rd Annual Ashland Christmas Parade

Celebrate the holidays with us! Join this year's Grand Marshall, Montana Fouts fo Ashland's 33rd Annual Christmas Parade takes place in downtown Ashland, this year's theme is "Christmas Miracle".

For more information call 606-329-1007 or visit winterwonderlandoflights.org

Info

Kids & Family, Outdoor, Vacation & Holiday
606-329-1007
please enable javascript to view
to
