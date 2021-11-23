33rd Annual Ashland Christmas Parade
Downtown Ashland 1441 Winchester Avenue, Ashland, Kentucky 41101
Winter Wonderland of Lights
Celebrate the holidays with us! Join this year's Grand Marshall, Montana Fouts fo Ashland's 33rd Annual Christmas Parade takes place in downtown Ashland, this year's theme is "Christmas Miracle".
For more information call 606-329-1007 or visit winterwonderlandoflights.org
